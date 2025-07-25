Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.2%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

