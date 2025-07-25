Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

