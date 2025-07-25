Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $12,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.25 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

