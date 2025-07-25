Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DGX

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.73. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $140.71 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 104,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,332,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

