Libra Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Libra Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

