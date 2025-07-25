Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Limbach worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Limbach by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $154.05.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,388.73. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

