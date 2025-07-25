LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in LKQ by 23.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 449,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.95. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.