Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Loews by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:L opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

