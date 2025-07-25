Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $393,200.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,516.56. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $325,150.00.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 3.6%

MCB stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

Several research firms have commented on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $12,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $12,109,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

