Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $514.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.14.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

