Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $300,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.33 and its 200-day moving average is $430.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.