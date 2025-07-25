Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $645,472.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,634.80. This trade represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $280,959.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,532,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,320,779.26. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,596. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

