Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Evaxion A/S has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion A/S -316.03% -532.72% -78.32% Mitesco 1,456.66% N/A -1,202.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Mitesco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion A/S $3.34 million 1.14 -$10.57 million ($1.16) -2.34 Mitesco $40,000.00 58.58 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evaxion A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evaxion A/S and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evaxion A/S currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.00%. Given Evaxion A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evaxion A/S is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Evaxion A/S beats Mitesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

