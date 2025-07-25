Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,750 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $3,844,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

