Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,069.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

