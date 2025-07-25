Nicholas A. Yacobozzi Sells 21,974 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 21,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $395,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,889 shares in the company, valued at $880,002. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Metallus Stock Performance

NYSE:MTUS opened at $16.79 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $706.98 million, a PE ratio of -33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Metallus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Metallus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Metallus by 2,679.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Metallus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

