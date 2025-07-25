NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 145.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.