NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

