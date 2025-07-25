NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NVR by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,794.32 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,394.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

