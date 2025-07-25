Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Old Republic International worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 490,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 398,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

