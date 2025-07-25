Orla Mining FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Stifel Canada

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$13.72 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$116,025.75. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total value of C$270,527.48. Insiders have sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286 in the last ninety days. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.