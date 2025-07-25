Outfitter Financial LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

