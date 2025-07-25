Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,763 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

