Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

PEGA opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $61,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,098. The trade was a 78.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $3,039,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 34,243,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,230,540. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,048 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

