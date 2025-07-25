Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

NYSE:PNR opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

