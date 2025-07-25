Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $102.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

