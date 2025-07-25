Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR opened at $13.63 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

