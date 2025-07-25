PFG Advisors Acquires 135 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 514,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $293.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.02 and its 200 day moving average is $311.76. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

