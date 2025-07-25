PFG Advisors Acquires 197 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Shares of GRPM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

