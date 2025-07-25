PFG Advisors Acquires 206 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,269,000 after acquiring an additional 362,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,509,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,189,000 after acquiring an additional 565,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

