PFG Advisors Acquires 439 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 424,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $35.49 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

