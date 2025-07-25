PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000.
Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
