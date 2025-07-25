PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $34.19 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

