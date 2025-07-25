PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $371,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,878.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

