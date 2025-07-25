PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

