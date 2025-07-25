PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $128.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3716 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

