PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $13.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

