PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

