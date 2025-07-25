PFG Advisors Buys 157 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.66. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,148,365.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,479 shares of company stock worth $9,091,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

