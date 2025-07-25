PFG Advisors Buys 1,598 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,615,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,844,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 457,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

