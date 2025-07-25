PFG Advisors Buys 321 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $204,085,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

