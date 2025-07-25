PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IES were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IES by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ IESC opened at $328.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.01. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $334.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $7,489,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,816,636.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,095 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.