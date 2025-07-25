PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,769,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

