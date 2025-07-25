PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Champion Homes were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

SKY opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.16. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

