PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

