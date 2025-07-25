PFG Advisors Has $463,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $98.47 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

