PFG Advisors Has $480,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.15% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

