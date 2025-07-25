PFG Advisors Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $313.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $313.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.92 and its 200-day moving average is $285.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.