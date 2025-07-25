PFG Advisors Has $486,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

GS opened at $719.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

