PFG Advisors Has $504,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $39.57 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

